Scoreboard – June 15, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 9:52 pm
CALENDAR

Today
No local sporting events scheduled

FRIDAY
No local sporting events scheduled

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii
Wednesday
Action 23, Hawaiians 16
Makules 7, Zen 2
Kool Katz 16, Na Pueo 15
Hui Ohana 17, Islanders 5
Aikane 24, Bad Company 13
Golden Eagles 15, Yankees 3
Lokahi 9, P.H. Shipyard 8
Ho‘o Ikaika 17, Waipio 5
Fat Katz 19, Firehouse 7
Sons of Hawaii 12, Sportsmen 9
Go Deep 18, Kupuna Kane 10

 

