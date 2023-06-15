Scoreboard – June 15, 2023

CALENDAR
Today
No local sporting events scheduled
FRIDAY
No local sporting events scheduled
SOFTBALL
Makua Alii
Wednesday
Action 23, Hawaiians 16
Makules 7, Zen 2
Kool Katz 16, Na Pueo 15
Hui Ohana 17, Islanders 5
Aikane 24, Bad Company 13
Golden Eagles 15, Yankees 3
Lokahi 9, P.H. Shipyard 8
Ho‘o Ikaika 17, Waipio 5
Fat Katz 19, Firehouse 7
Sons of Hawaii 12, Sportsmen 9
Go Deep 18, Kupuna Kane 10
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.