Television and radio – June 15, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 9:55 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Angels at Rangers 2:05 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Angels at Rangers 2:05 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
White Sox at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Regional coverage (in progress) 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
GOLF
U.S. Open 7 a.m. USA 29/555 123
Meijer LPGA Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
U.S. Open 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8
Live from the U.S. Open 5 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
UEFA Nations: Spain vs. Italy 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
CONCACAF Nations: Panama vs. Canada 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
TENNIS
Stuttgart, S-Hertgnbsch., Nottingham (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*
Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
WATER POLO: WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL
Greece vs. United States 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
 
FRIDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Orioles at Cubs 8:20 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Angels at Royals 2:10 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Giants at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
Game 1: TCU vs. Oral Roberts 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Game 2: Florida vs. Virginia 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
FOOTBALL: CFL
Blue Bombers at Roughriders 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
GOLF
U.S. Open 7 a.m. USA 29/555 123
Meijer LPGA Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
U.S. Open 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8
Live from the U.S. Open 5 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 297: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero 3 p.m. SHO NA/633* 451*
Professional Fighters League 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
SOCCER
UEFA Euro 2024 qualif.: Finland vs. Slovenia 5:50 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
UEFA Euro 2024 qualif.: Malta vs. England 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
UEFA Euro 2024 qualif.: Gibraltar vs. France 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Men’s friendly: Poland vs. Germany 8:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
Men’s friendly: Colombia vs. Iraq 9 a.m. PPV NA/701* 966*
Gold Cup: Antigua vs. Guadeloupe 10:40 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Saint Lucia 12:58 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
Canadian: Valour vs. Forge 2 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Gold Cup: Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis 3:18 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
TENNIS
Stuttgart, S-Hertgnbsch., Nottingham (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*
Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
No live play-by-play sporting events scheduled.
 
FRIDAY
  TIME STATION
Baseball, CWS: TCU vs. Oral Roberts 8 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
MLB: Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. 1500-AM
