Television and radio – June 15, 2023

|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Angels at Rangers
|2:05 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Angels at Rangers
|2:05 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|White Sox at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Regional coverage (in progress)
|5 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|GOLF
|U.S. Open
|7 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|Meijer LPGA Classic
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|U.S. Open
|2 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Live from the U.S. Open
|5 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|UEFA Nations: Spain vs. Italy
|8:30 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|CONCACAF Nations: Panama vs. Canada
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|TENNIS
|Stuttgart, S-Hertgnbsch., Nottingham (cont.)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|WATER POLO: WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL
|Greece vs. United States
|3:30 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Orioles at Cubs
|8:20 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Regional coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Angels at Royals
|2:10 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Giants at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
|Game 1: TCU vs. Oral Roberts
|8 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Game 2: Florida vs. Virginia
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|FOOTBALL: CFL
|Blue Bombers at Roughriders
|3 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|GOLF
|U.S. Open
|7 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|Meijer LPGA Classic
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|U.S. Open
|2 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Live from the U.S. Open
|5 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|Bellator 297: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero
|3 p.m.
|SHO
|NA/633*
|451*
|Professional Fighters League
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|SOCCER
|UEFA Euro 2024 qualif.: Finland vs. Slovenia
|5:50 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|UEFA Euro 2024 qualif.: Malta vs. England
|8:30 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|UEFA Euro 2024 qualif.: Gibraltar vs. France
|8:30 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Men’s friendly: Poland vs. Germany
|8:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241
|76*
|Men’s friendly: Colombia vs. Iraq
|9 a.m.
|PPV
|NA/701*
|966*
|Gold Cup: Antigua vs. Guadeloupe
|10:40 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Saint Lucia
|12:58 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241
|76*
|Canadian: Valour vs. Forge
|2 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Gold Cup: Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis
|3:18 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241
|76*
|TENNIS
|Stuttgart, S-Hertgnbsch., Nottingham (cont.)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|No live play-by-play sporting events scheduled.
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|Baseball, CWS: TCU vs. Oral Roberts
|8 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Yankees at Red Sox
|1 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|MLB: Giants at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|1500-AM
Television and radio – June 15, 2023
