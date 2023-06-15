Warriors sign 6-8 prep setter on U19 National Team

Tread Rosenthal will jump start his University of Hawaii volleyball career a year earlier than initially expected.

The Rainbow Warriors on Wednesday announced the signing of Rosenthal, a 6-foot-8 setter from Manhattan Beach, Calif. He had earlier committed to UH as a member of the high school graduating class of 2024 but reclassified for 2023, according to the release from the school.

Rosenthal, who turns 17 next month, was also among 20 players named to the U.S. Men’s U19 National Team by USA Volleyball on Wednesday.

“He’s really talented and has such a bright future. … He’s ready to compete at the highest level,” UH coach Charlie Wade said.

“He’s the starting setter and captain on our (U19) national team and will play in the world championship in August and then come here.”

The national team will train in late July with 12 selected to play in the FIVB Men’s U19 World Championship on Aug. 2-11 in San Juan, Argentina. Finn Kearney, a 6-5 opposite, is also on the U.S. U-19 roster.

Rosenthal assembled a decorated resume in the national program while attending Mira Costa High School. He was named Best Setter at the NORCECA Pan American Cup the last two years and was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after helping the U.S. claim its second straight title in March. He was also selected to the Beach U-19 National Team in 2022.

Rosenthal’s signing gives UH’s now eight-member incoming class setters on opposite ends of the eligibility spectrum to join returnee Austin Buchanan, a 6-8 junior. The Warriors earlier signed former Lewis setter Kevin Kauling, an AVCA second-team All-American in 2022, as a graduate transfer. The 6-8 Kauling will have one season of eligibility at UH.

“That’s something I talked about with both of them and it’s a very common relationship on professional teams,” Wade said of the mix of youth and experience.

“I think this can be great for the energy in our practice gym to have two more setters that are supremely talented and I think we’ll be one of the few teams in the world that have three setters that are 6-8 or taller. That’ll be pretty unique and a fun environment for our practice gym.”

Jakob Thelle capped his tenure running the UH attack as the AVCA National Player of the Year and signed with Volley Lube in Italy to begin his professional career after helping UH reach the NCAA final for a fourth straight season.

Libero/setter Brett Sheward and reserve setter Josh Friedman have entered the transfer portal, Wade confirmed. Sheward started five matches at setter early in the past season while Thelle rested his knees with ‘Eleu Choy handling libero duties in those instances. Sheward went on to earn AVCA All-America honorable mention and ranked eighth nationally with 2.20 digs per set.