Editorial | Letters

Letter: City councilmembers must be paid adequately

Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu City Council oversees a budget of the taxpayers' money of $3.4 billion. Some strongly and emotionally advocate that the individual members of that Council be kept at part-time and paid $68,904, rather than having their pay raised to $113,000.

If a councilmember is representing the people adequately, he or she must work much more than full-time, and most do. The idea of not having full-time paid representatives overseeing a $3.4 billion budget is not logical. Our councilmembers must be paid for full-time work and paid adequately for their efforts.

Paul E. Nachtigall
Kailua