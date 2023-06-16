comscore Letter: Donald Trump has many supporters here | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Donald Trump has many supporters here

Contrary to what the letters say about Cal Thomas or Donald Trump (“Thomas recognizes that Trump has no character,” Star-Advertiser, June 12; “Most dangerous man to America is Trump,” Star-Advertiser, June 14), there are numerous Trump supporters in Hawaii, nearly 200,000. Read more

