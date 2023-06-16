Letter: Donald Trump has many supporters here

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Contrary to what the letters say about Cal Thomas or Donald Trump (“Thomas recognizes that Trump has no character,” Star-Advertiser, June 12; “Most dangerous man to America is Trump,” Star-Advertiser, June 14), there are numerous Trump supporters in Hawaii, nearly 200,000.

To say that Trump has no character is saying he has no moral strength. Trump’s strength and determination to save our country is above most past or present presidents. And let’s now mention personality. With the United States as it is today, I am voting on solid accomplishments, growing economy without inflation, protecting the southern border, reducing crime — not talking nice-nice. And when we refer to integrity, we need to consider all presidents.

Signe Godfrey

Pacific Heights

