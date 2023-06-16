Letter: Hawaii vacation must offer value for money

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Too expensive, crowded, overdeveloped, not always clean or safe speak volumes about Waikiki and much of Oahu (“Isles losing appeal for repeat visitors,” Star-Advertiser, June 13).

Over the 20 years we’ve lived on Oahu, it seems the focus on tourism has used and abused many people, the culture and aina, chasing profits in a vicious cycle. The lesson that businesses missed: It is about the value for the money, not just higher profits.

When people feel they received poor value, they remember. When people feel they had a great experience and any money spent was memorable and a good value, they remember, even if it was expensive.

People vote with their wallets, so when they experience poor value, service and food, they may not return. Sometimes we will write a review to bring awareness to other locals. Tourists don’t typically have the motivation to write bad reviews, but 4,742 visitors will participate in surveys.

Greg Schmidt

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter