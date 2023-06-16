Letter: Judicial system allows suspect to be released

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For months now, we have read articles on the latest felony allegedly committed by Jordan K.H. Mineshima Jr. The latest article (“Felon with long record arrested for second time in 8 days, Star-Advertiser, June 14) , added to his long list of alleged break-ins, being a felon in possession of a firearm, car theft and more. He was arrested in February on suspicion of driving without a license. Read more

The article went on to say, “The charge of driving without a license was dismissed for insufficient evidence, according to state records.”

I think there are a lot of drivers who would like to know how that is possible. If one is pulled over by a police officer and unable to produce a license or car insurance, where in the world is the “suspicion”? You either produce both or you don’t.

It sounds as if law enforcement officers are doing their job but are not backed up by our judicial system. Hmmm. I thought this only happened in D.C.

Diane VanderZanden

Hawaii Kai

