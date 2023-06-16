comscore Letter: Judicial system allows suspect to be released | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Judicial system allows suspect to be released

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For months now, we have read articles on the latest felony allegedly committed by Jordan K.H. Mineshima Jr. The latest article (“Felon with long record arrested for second time in 8 days, Star-Advertiser, June 14), added to his long list of alleged break-ins, being a felon in possession of a firearm, car theft and more. He was arrested in February on suspicion of driving without a license. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: A boost for Hawaii’s reefs, from Arizona

Scroll Up