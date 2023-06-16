Letter: Pedestrians should stay off bike paths if possible

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We need to raise awareness of a spike in the last few years in runners, walkers, pedestrians young and old, and even baby strollers using the bike lanes as a footpath. Read more

This is clearly unlawful if sidewalks are provided. I drive up Diamond Head Road almost daily and into the glaring rising sun with the group as mentioned using bike lanes unlawfully and unlawfully displacing cyclists, forcing bikes into the path of vehicular traffic.

A friend and I are trying to take this issue to the news community and I challenge the Star-Advertiser to be the leader in bringing this issue to light.

Raymond Chong

Palolo

