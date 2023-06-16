Editorial | Letters Letter: Pedestrians should stay off bike paths if possible Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! We need to raise awareness of a spike in the last few years in runners, walkers, pedestrians young and old, and even baby strollers using the bike lanes as a footpath. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. We need to raise awareness of a spike in the last few years in runners, walkers, pedestrians young and old, and even baby strollers using the bike lanes as a footpath. This is clearly unlawful if sidewalks are provided. I drive up Diamond Head Road almost daily and into the glaring rising sun with the group as mentioned using bike lanes unlawfully and unlawfully displacing cyclists, forcing bikes into the path of vehicular traffic. A friend and I are trying to take this issue to the news community and I challenge the Star-Advertiser to be the leader in bringing this issue to light. Raymond Chong Palolo EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: A boost for Hawaii’s reefs, from Arizona