Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Legislature has made a number of administrative changes aimed at improving safeguards against domestic violence, a set of bills enacted Wednesday by Gov. Josh Green. Read more

The Legislature has made a number of administrative changes aimed at improving safeguards against domestic violence, a set of bills enacted Wednesday by Gov. Josh Green. One of them, though, is Senate Bill 295 that creates a working group of foster-youth advocates to recommend fixes to the child welfare system.

What motivated SB 295, of course, were the losses of children such as Peter Boy Kema and Isabella Kalua fresh in collective memory. Here’s hoping for ideas and actions to head off future tragedies.