Stand down on hoarding the toilet paper and the propane tanks — two major labor disputes have just been settled, bringing relief to Hawaii residents.

News came Wednesday night that Hawaii Gas workers approved a 15% increase over three years, ending a two-week strike statewide that was starting to affect businesses. That same day, West Coast dockworkers and shippers reached tentative agreement on a 6-year contract; some 22,000 dockworkers at 29 ports from Washington state through California had been working without a contract since July 1. In recent weeks, several short-term worker shortages disrupted or even closed some terminals — and that always gets island residents jittery.