Hawaii Tourism Authority chief John De Fries to step down Sept. 15
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
John De Fries
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Tourism Authority Chairperson George Kam, left, Vice Chairperson Mike White and President and CEO John De Fries at an interview held Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree