comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority chief John De Fries to step down Sept. 15 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority chief John De Fries to step down Sept. 15

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER John De Fries

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    John De Fries

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Tourism Authority Chairperson George Kam, left, Vice Chairperson Mike White and President and CEO John De Fries at an interview held Thursday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Tourism Authority Chairperson George Kam, left, Vice Chairperson Mike White and President and CEO John De Fries at an interview held Thursday.

Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO John De Fries does not intend to seek renewal of his contract — meaning that HTA now must begin searching for its 11th top leader since the agency was created 25 years ago. Read more

Previous Story
Rearview Mirror: Hawaii residents banded together when hurricanes wreaked havoc

Scroll Up