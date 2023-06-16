comscore HPD to use pickup trucks as some patrol vehicles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HPD to use pickup trucks as some patrol vehicles

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • MIA ANZALONE / MANZALONE@STARADVERTISER.COM A Honolulu Police Department pickup truck sits in front of the police station on South Beretania Street.

    MIA ANZALONE / MANZALONE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A Honolulu Police Department pickup truck sits in front of the police station on South Beretania Street.

For the first time ever, the Honolulu Police Department will employ pickup trucks as patrol vehicles in each of the eight districts. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Cezanne Ezekiel, Nami Ono and Ayanna Walden

Scroll Up