Kokua Line: Will Kailua have parade and fireworks on Fourth of July?

Question: Will Kailua have the parade and fireworks this Fourth of July?

Answer: Yes, both events are set, with the parade scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon July 4 along Kainalu Drive and the fireworks at 8 that night off Kailua Beach, according to website and social media accounts devoted to the Independence Day celebrations.

“We’re back in full swing this year,” said Asia Di Antonio, a small-business owner who chairs the parade committee for the Kailua Chamber of Commerce.

“The parade has a really special theme and we’re going to have some great floats. The theme is ‘Stars, Stripes and Lokahi,’ which emphasizes unity and brings the community together,” said Di Antonio, who runs KidzArt and Club Scientific Hawaii, educational programs in Kailua.

Parade organizers have teamed up with the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs to expand the cultural reach of the parade, which also will include colorful, lively and patriotic elements popular throughout the years.

As for the fireworks, the website kailuafireworks.com lists the 2023 event sponsors, says the fireworks show will begin at 8 p.m. off Kailua Beach and promises more details to come.

Q: Will the Hawaiian Humane Society come get feral chickens, or take them if I catch them and bring them in?

A: No. “While the Hawaiian Humane Society advocates for the humane treatment of all animals, we don’t have the expertise or the facilities to meet the needs of wild animals, livestock or aquatic animals,” HHS says on its website. Generally, it refers wildlife or livestock to organizations with the expertise to care for them, but “there is currently no agency or organization for free-roaming chickens on O‘ahu,” the website says.

For referral information about other wildlife, including some types of birds (but not feral chickens), see hawaiianhumane.org/wildlife-livestock.

Honolulu’s city government says that feral chickens are the responsibility of the property owner on which the unowned chickens roam. If the feral chickens are on your property, you can “contact a wildlife removal service, which has the equipment and expertise to address this issue,” Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services says in a fact sheet devoted to this topic.

If the chickens are on someone else’s property, contact the property owner, including a government agency if applicable. The fact sheet at 808ne.ws/feralchick has links to contact information for state agencies, as well as instructions on how to determine property ownership if you don’t know who owns the parcel where the chickens live.

If the feral fowl causing a nuisance live on city property, you can email your concern to complaints@honolulu.gov, or call 808-768-4381, or file a report through the Honolulu 311 app or website.

Auwe

I’m tired of law-abiding people suffering because lawless people get away with it. I’m not the only crime victim who feels this way. — A reader

Mahalo

During a trip to Costco last month, I ran into trouble trying to push the shopping cart to my car that was parked on the far end of the lot. The wheels on the cart locked up (an anti-theft measure) three rows from my car. I tried to drag the cart but it wouldn’t budge. I started to carry the groceries to my car thinking it would take a number of trips when two very nice young gentlemen assisted me and carried everything to my car. They were in a radio station promotional truck and unfortunately I didn’t get their names and can’t remember the call sign for the radio station. Their help was sincerely appreciated by this senior and I offer a heartfelt mahalo to them. — J.C., Aiea

