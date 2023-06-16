comscore Kokua Line: Will Kailua have parade and fireworks on Fourth of July? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will Kailua have parade and fireworks on Fourth of July?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

Question: Will Kailua have the parade and fireworks this Fourth of July? Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Cezanne Ezekiel, Nami Ono and Ayanna Walden

Scroll Up