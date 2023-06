Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Three women’s health providers have been added to Kaiser Permanente’s staff in Hawaii’s medical group:

>> Cezanne Ezekiel, CNM, will join the midwifery team at Kaiser Permanente Waipio Medical Office. Ezekiel received her bachelor’s degree in nursing and master’s in public health from John Hopkins University. Most recently, she worked as a certified nurse-midwife at the Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue, Wash. She is a registered nurse in Maryland and the state of Washington.

>> Nami Ono, CNM, joins the midwifery team at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Osaka Prefecture College of Nursing in Osaka, Japan, and her master’s degree in nursing from Frontier University in Hyden, Ky. She is a certified nurse-midwife and registered in the state of Hawaii and Japan.

>> Ayanna Walden, MD, joins the obstetrics and gynecology department at Kaiser Permanente Waipio Medical Office. Walden received her medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine. Most recently, Walden was in private practice and the chief medical officer for a technology startup focusing on providing and responsive high-quality health care to women. She is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the National Board of Medical Examiners.

