Rearview Mirror: Hawaii residents banded together when hurricanes wreaked havoc

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Above, Poipu on Kauai was hard hit by Iniki. An American flag flies amid the rubble from four homes that once stood mauka of Poipu Beach Park.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Hurricane Iniki knocked down power lines on Kauai in 1992. Some residents were without electricity and water for weeks.

  • UPI The USS Indianapolis was sent to Kauai to jump-start its power plants following Hurricane Iwa in 1982 but was not used. Former Mayor Tony Kunimura said the submarine had “enough generator capacity to light up the island like a Christmas tree.”

June marks the beginning of hurricane season in the Central Pacific. Hurricanes Dot (1959), Iwa (1982), and Iniki (1992) were the most consequential in recent times. Read more

