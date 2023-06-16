Rearview Mirror: Hawaii residents banded together when hurricanes wreaked havoc
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, Poipu on Kauai was hard hit by Iniki. An American flag flies amid the rubble from four homes that once stood mauka of Poipu Beach Park.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Hurricane Iniki knocked down power lines on Kauai in 1992. Some residents were without electricity and water for weeks.
UPI
The USS Indianapolis was sent to Kauai to jump-start its power plants following Hurricane Iwa in 1982 but was not used. Former Mayor Tony Kunimura said the submarine had “enough generator capacity to light up the island like a Christmas tree.”