comscore State unemployment rate sinks to 2-year low | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State unemployment rate sinks to 2-year low

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate plunged in May to 3.1% — its lowest level in more than two years — amid continued signs of improvement in the economy. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Cezanne Ezekiel, Nami Ono and Ayanna Walden

Scroll Up