Holloway to take on Korean Zombie in Singapore

Hawaii mixed martial arts champion Max Holloway will make his return to Singapore in August.

The UFC announced that Holloway (24-7) will headline a card against Chan Sung Jung (17-7) on Aug. 26 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. It will be the 11th UFC main event appearance for Holloway.

Holloway beat Arnold Allen by decision in April. Current champion Alexander Volkanovski, who beat Holloway three times, is the only featherweight to top Holloway in the past decade. Jung, who is known as The Korean Zombie, was knocked out by Volkanovski in April. He earned that shot by beating Kahuku’s Dan Ige by decision, and although he has been stopped four times in his career — by Volkanovski, George Roop, Jose Aldo and Yair Rodriguez — each time he has earned a stoppage victory in his next time in the cage.

Holloway has fought in six countries in his career, and his last time in Singapore was in 2014, when he bounced back from a loss to Conor McGregor by getting Will Chope in a clinch and stopping him with a punch to the head at 2:27 of the second round. That started Holloway on a 13-fight winning streak and his journey to the top of the sport.

Holloway called out Jung following his win over Allen, saying that The Korean Zombie is the only big name fighter left who he has never shared the ring with.