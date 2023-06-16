Sports Portland to play in Diamond Head Classic By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Portland will replace Saint Mary’s in the eight-team field for the 2023 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, the UH athletics department announced Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Portland will replace Saint Mary’s in the eight-team field for the 2023 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, the UH athletics department announced Thursday. The tournament will be held Dec. 21, 22 and 24 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The field also will feature Georgia Tech, host Hawaii, Nevada, Old Dominion, Temple, TCU and UMass. Game times are to be determined. Tickets for the tournament are expected to go on sale in October. Prep football officials meeting July 3 The Oahu Football Officials Association will hold a meeting on July 3 at Farrington High School’s cafeteria. Returning officials and others interested in preparing for on-the-field officiating and/or auxiliary crews for all levels of the ILH and OIA may attend the meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. The registration fee is $35 and includes insurance, rule books and related training information. For more information, contact Jim Beavers at 808-748-1518. Previous Story Mindy Pennybacker: Women surfers leading way in scoring with elegant style Next Story Television and radio – June 16, 2023