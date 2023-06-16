Portland to play in Diamond Head Classic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Portland will replace Saint Mary’s in the eight-team field for the 2023 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, the UH athletics department announced Thursday.

The tournament will be held Dec. 21, 22 and 24 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The field also will feature Georgia Tech, host Hawaii, Nevada, Old Dominion, Temple, TCU and UMass. Game times are to be determined.

Tickets for the tournament are expected to go on sale in October.

Prep football officials meeting July 3

The Oahu Football Officials Association will hold a meeting on July 3 at Farrington High School’s cafeteria.

Returning officials and others interested in preparing for on-the-field officiating and/or auxiliary crews for all levels of the ILH and OIA may attend the meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

The registration fee is $35 and includes insurance, rule books and related training information.

For more information, contact Jim Beavers at 808-748-1518.