Portland to play in Diamond Head Classic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Portland to play in Diamond Head Classic

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

Portland will replace Saint Mary’s in the eight-team field for the 2023 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, the UH athletics department announced Thursday. Read more

