Letter: Are bartenders trained on opioid overdoses?

I remember when somebody collapsed in a bar or nightclub, we’d assume that that person had too much to drink and the bartender would proclaim, “That’s enough for you!” But now if someone falls down, an opioid overdose may be the reason, so the bar or nightclub would be required to have naloxone on hand (“Council unanimously advances Narcan bill,” Star-Advertiser, June 8).

So, which one of these professionals should assess the fallen person’s health needs and determine that naloxone should be administered? Doctor Bartender, the Healthcare Waitress or the E.M.T. Barback?

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

