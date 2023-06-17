comscore Letter: Are bartenders trained on opioid overdoses? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Are bartenders trained on opioid overdoses?

I remember when somebody collapsed in a bar or nightclub, we’d assume that that person had too much to drink and the bartender would proclaim, “That’s enough for you!” Read more

