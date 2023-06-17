Editorial | Letters Letter: Clean up mesh fence near Honolulu Zoo Today Updated 12:57 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The work on the historic former Honolulu Zoo entrance building was started about three years ago. At that time, an orange mesh fence was put up to protect trees around the work area. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The work on the historic former Honolulu Zoo entrance building was started about three years ago. At that time, an orange mesh fence was put up to protect trees around the work area. Three years later, half the mesh fence is completely down, with the broken-off pieces littering and polluting the area near the entrance. Since it is no longer serving any useful purpose, can someone please remove this eyesore before more damage is done to the environment? Ann Hanson Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Hawaii vacation must offer value for money