Letter: Clean up mesh fence near Honolulu Zoo

The work on the historic former Honolulu Zoo entrance building was started about three years ago. At that time, an orange mesh fence was put up to protect trees around the work area.

Three years later, half the mesh fence is completely down, with the broken-off pieces littering and polluting the area near the entrance.

Since it is no longer serving any useful purpose, can someone please remove this eyesore before more damage is done to the environment?

Ann Hanson

Waikiki

