comscore Editorial: Unemployment fund help | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Unemployment fund help

  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

In the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as unemployment soared higher than 20%, the state’s unemployment insurance fund ran out of money. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Judicial system allows suspect to be released

Scroll Up