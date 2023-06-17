comscore California man pleads not guilty to selling meth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

California man pleads not guilty to selling meth

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.

A 35-year-old California man who allegedly sold 25 pounds of methamphetamine to a federal informant and assaulted an agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration entered a plea of not guilty Friday. Read more

