Cyanotech meets need to avert delisting

Cyanotech Corp., a Kona-based producer of health dietary supplements from microalgae, said Friday it received a letter from Nasdaq the previous day that the company has regained compliance to continue being listed on the exchange.

On May 2, Cyanotech said it was notifed by Nasdaq that for the previous 30 consecutive business days that the stock’s bid price had closed below the minimum $1 per share listing requirement. The company, which was facing potential delisting, had until Oct. 30 to regain compliance by having its bid price close at $1 or higher for 10 consecutive business days.

Cyanotech’s stock closed up 5 cents to $1.08 Friday and has been above $1 for the last 11 trading days. It had been up for 10 consecutive days when it received the compliance notice on Thursday.