comscore Hawaiian Electric awards $25K in grants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric awards $25K in grants

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric has awarded a $15,000 grant to the Whitmore Economic Development Group and a $10,000 grant to the Waianae Economic Development Council for programs that provide business, trade and technical skills training while creating employment opportunities in underserved communities. Read more

Hawaii Tourism Authority chief John De Fries to step down Sept. 15

