Hawaiian Electric awards $25K in grants

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric has awarded a $15,000 grant to the Whitmore Economic Development Group and a $10,000 grant to the Waianae Economic Development Council for programs that provide business, trade and technical skills training while creating employment opportunities in underserved communities. Read more

Hawaiian Electric has awarded a $15,000 grant to the Whitmore Economic Development Group and a $10,000 grant to the Waianae Economic Development Council for programs that provide business, trade and technical skills training while creating employment opportunities in underserved communities.

“The overarching goal of the nonprofit organizations aligns with our own work to strengthen the economic stability of our communities through workforce development,” said Kurt Tsue, Hawaiian Electric community affairs director. “Of equal importance, their forward-looking programs offer sustainable and diverse business opportunities across industries.”

Founded in 2013, the Wahiawa-based Whitmore Economic Development Group focuses on building capacity for sustainable employment in Hawaii’s agricultural industry. Its Workforce Development Training Program is an intensive, 12-session course designed for eligible applicants 18 years and older to acquire or upgrade trade/construction skills and earn certifications that can count toward job placements or promotions.

The Waianae Economic Development Council was founded on the mission of expanding economic opportunities for Waianae Coast residents by developing the community’s natural, cultural and human resources. WEDC’s latest project, E Mau Ke A‘o, is a Hawaiian culture based entrepreneurial workshop series tailored for cultural practitioners to gain business and technical skills needed for developing online content and e-commerce capabilities.