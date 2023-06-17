Hawaii Beat | Sports Carissa Moore, Ian Gentil ousted in El Salvador semis By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:56 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s Carissa Moore and Ian Gentil were eliminated in the semifinals of the Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented by Corona in La Libertad, El Salvador, on Friday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s Carissa Moore and Ian Gentil were eliminated in the semifinals of the Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented by Corona in La Libertad, El Salvador, on Friday. Both were eliminated by the eventual tournament winners. Moore was defeated 14.00-11.17 by American Caroline Marks. Despite the loss, Moore will remain atop the world rankings. After beating Moore, Marks went on to defeat Australia’s Tyler Wright in the finals 11.60-8.47. Gentil lost against Brazil’s Filipe Toledo 16.67-14.87. Toledo then defeated World No. 1 Griffin Colapinto of the United States 17.33-12.10. f Previous Story Wade’s son staying home to play for UH Next Story Television and radio – June 17, 2023