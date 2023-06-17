Carissa Moore, Ian Gentil ousted in El Salvador semis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore and Ian Gentil were eliminated in the semifinals of the Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented by Corona in La Libertad, El Salvador, on Friday. Both were eliminated by the eventual tournament winners.

Moore was defeated 14.00-11.17 by American Caroline Marks. Despite the loss, Moore will remain atop the world rankings. After beating Moore, Marks went on to defeat Australia’s Tyler Wright in the finals 11.60-8.47.

Gentil lost against Brazil’s Filipe Toledo 16.67-14.87. Toledo then defeated World No. 1 Griffin Colapinto of the United States 17.33-12.10.

