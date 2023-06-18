17-year-old girl suffers gunshot wounds in Waianae

A 17-year-old female is in critical condition after reportedly sustaining gunshot wounds at 86-206 Farrington Highway in Waianae at 7:53 a.m. today.
Paramedics treated and transported the patient to a trauma hospital, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report.
No other details were immediately available.
