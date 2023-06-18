comscore Column: For justice-involved people, health care helps | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: For justice-involved people, health care helps

  • By Michelle Fei
  • Today
  • Updated 7:16 p.m.
Ensuring access to care for justice-involved individuals — people who have interacted with the criminal legal system as defendants — is key to reducing repeat offenses, improving health outcomes, and reducing overall health-care costs. Read more

