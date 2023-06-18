Letter: Bring back uniquely Hawaiian decor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bring back the tiki bars.

Your article on Hawaii losing appeal to visitors was interesting (“Isles losing appeal for repeat visitors,” Star-Advertiser, June 13). I’ve noticed that most of our hotels have gone to a modern shiny decor. Tourists can get that at any destination.

When we have visitors from the mainland, we take them to the old La Mariana tiki bar restaurant. Yes, with hanging blowfish. They always love it and say that is what they wanted to see in Hawaii.

David Keim

Mililani

