Kudos and thanks to Gov. Josh Green for vetoing the state budget line-item for the First Responder Technology Center.

The Star-Advertiser’s recent article on the veto referred to the center as “controversial” (“Gov. Josh Green plans to cut over $1B from Hawaii budget,” Star-Advertiser, June 14).

To understand the nature of the controversy, look no further than the same type of project just outside Atlanta, Ga. — which Atlantans and journalists have nicknamed “Cop City” — where there has been huge resistance to the same type of facility for a variety of compelling reasons.

Anything that controversial deserves more analysis, study and scrutiny; it should not be rushed into being through a side door.

Green was right to bring more sanity, patience and integrity to the process so that if we the people want to provide support to the relevant agencies, we can make sure we are doing it the right way and using the state’s money for the people’s most urgent needs.

Peter J. Greenhill

Hawaii Kai

