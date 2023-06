Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Practical Policy Institute has repeatedly touted natural gas and other fossil fuels as “firm.” Now we find out that businesses were forced to close because they could not get natural gas as a result of a labor strike (“Gas strike forcing several businesses to close,” Star-Advertiser, June 9). Certainly, we should not have to deny workers’ concerns.

It’s an unfortunate situation which, nevertheless, highlights threats to the reliability of natural gas, gasoline, oil and all other fuels subject to supply chain disruptions and material shortages. This is not “firm.”

By contrast, solar energy, once installed, faces no such threats because it is locally produced. Solar, which is now the cheapest form of energy, is now being paired with battery storage to provide cheap, reliable energy.

The Waikoloa solar+battery project on Hawaii island, for example, has reduced electricity rates for Hawaiian Electric customers. Clean redundancy is better than “firm” polluting.

Charley Ice

Aiea

