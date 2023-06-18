Letter: Tourists, locals alike face expensive costs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tourists are threatening to not return due to high prices in Hawaii for food and hotels (“Isles losing appeal for repeat visitors,” Star-Advertiser, June 13).

Us locals receive the same terrible treatment. I recently took a staycation with my wife that cost a ridiculous amount for taxes, (including a whopping 17% tourist tax) and resort fees. The taxes and resort fees were $152 per day, before the cost of the room, air, meals and car. The total trip to an outer island cost more than $1,700 for two days.

This is probably the last staycation for a while, as I can go to Las Vegas for five days and four nights with air and meals for less than that.

We, too, along with tourists to Hawaii, will be taking vacations in a more affordable spot.

Robert Chang

Kaimuki

