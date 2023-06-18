comscore Letter: Tourists, locals alike face expensive costs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Tourists, locals alike face expensive costs

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Tourists are threatening to not return due to high prices in Hawaii for food and hotels (“Isles losing appeal for repeat visitors,” Star-Advertiser, June 13). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Haiku Stairs in crosshairs

Scroll Up