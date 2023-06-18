Letter: Voters should decide if Council gets a raise

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The issue is: You can’t take our money without our permission! Read more

City Council Chair Tommy Waters saying Council members can survive voters’ anger about exorbitant pay raises, and if members devote 100% effort to doing a good job they will earn people’s trust, shows a complete miscomprehension of what taxpayers are angry about.

The issue is: You can’t take our money without our permission!

The current process by which Council members get pay raises, through the recommendation of a salary commission (appointed by Council members), may be legal, but is susceptible to conflict of interest. Pay raises should be given to voters to approve.

The commission should provide voters with four pay recommendations, one being zero change. The recommendation that gets the most votes is approved.

If voters give no raise, that reveals something about constituents’ perception of the job Council members are doing. Personally, I think the City Council deserves a raise at this time, but one more consistent with the national averages of 6% to 10%.

Mathew Johnson

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter