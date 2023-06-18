On Politics: Trump drove isle Republicans away; what about now?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ballotpedia, which bills itself as the “encyclopedia of American politics,” looks at Hawaii and claims that “Hawaii has a Democratic trifecta.” Read more

Ballotpedia, which bills itself as the “encyclopedia of American politics,” looks at Hawaii and claims that “Hawaii has a Democratic trifecta.”

The nonpartisan website says that is because the “Democratic Party controls the office of governor and both chambers of the state Legislature.”

This is, of course, not startling. “Democrats have controlled the Hawaii House of Representatives since 1959, the year it achieved statehood,” notes Ballotpedia. “In 2022, they won a 45-6 majority.”

Between 2003-2010, Hawaii voters, perhaps reflecting the popularity of former GOP Gov. Linda Lingle, split up the Democratic monopoly — but from 1992-2002 and 2011-2023, the Democratic flag was firmly planted in Honolulu.

“As of June 16, 2023, there are 22 Republican trifectas, 17 Democratic trifectas, and 11 divided governments where neither party holds trifecta control,” reports Ballotpedia.

Not mentioned as a reason for the Democratic lock on the state, although it is certainly a part, is that former President Donald Trump is impacting Republicans’ chances to move the needle in Hawaii politics.

Parties need a popular leader to swing voters, but Hawaii’s successful GOP leaders take one look at the divisive nature of Trump politics and they leave.

The last period of local GOP stability ended in 2021 when party Chairwoman Shirlene Ostrov resigned after a senior party member used an official Twitter account to send tweets defending adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Ostrov had served as chairperson for four years.

Hawaii’s dissatisfaction goes back further, as the GOP lost two new stars as both Charles Djou and Beth Fukumoto both quit the party.

Djou, who briefly served as a Hawaii congressman from the state’s 1st Congressional District, said he was leaving the Republican Party because he was appalled by the hostility that had emerged in the Trump-era GOP. “I am most disappointed by the failure of the GOP to clearly and consistently condemn Trump’s childish behavior,” Djou wrote. “Sadly today, too many Republicans either applaud Trump’s tirades or greet them with silent acceptance.”

All this only extends the theory of the Hawaii GOP devouring its own young.

Former GOP state House leader Fukumoto quit the party, also saying that Trump politics drove her out.

“I’ve watched leaders in the Republican Party become less and less tolerant of diverse opinions and dissenting voices,” she said in 2017. “Today, I’m facing demands for my resignation from leadership and possible censure because I raised concerns about our president’s treatment of women and minorities.”

Also following Djou’s departure, then-City Councilwoman Kym Pine said she resigned from the Hawaii Republican Party the day after Trump took office as president.

Having Trump as “a president that disrespects women so openly is something that I could not support any longer after giving birth to a daughter,” said Pine, whose daughter was a year old when Trump was elected. “I just went back to my Democrat roots where my family started on the plantation.”

Also leaving, although not because of anything Trump did, was Lynn Finnegan, a former state legislator and party leader.

Now voters see Trump pleading not guilty to 37 criminal charges after being indicted last week over his handling of classified documents — and must wonder why anyone would be linked to such a candidate.

It gives local Republicans nowhere to go, except away.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.