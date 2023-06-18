Celebrate Yoga Day, learn about healing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Explore the inner workings of yoga and get some poses in, too, during the fifth-annual International Yoga Day Celebration, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the MOA Wellness Center.

The Gandhi International Institute for Peace is presenting the free event to mark International Day of Yoga, celebrated on June 21 since it was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

With the theme “Yoga for Health, Healing and Peace,” the agenda includes presentations on yoga’s benefits for body and mind by practitioners in several fields. Among them is Raj Kumar, founder of the Gandhi institute and author of a book on yoga and ayurvedic medicine, “The Secrets of Health and Healing.”

Open Space Yoga will provide a demonstration of yoga postures (asanas), and participants are welcome to bring mats and follow along.

The wellness center is at 600 Queen St. Space is limited; email gandhianpeace @gmail.com to reserve a seat. Visit gandhianpeace.org.