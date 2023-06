Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whether you live in Moiliili, shop there, eat there or just enjoy passing through, the Moiliili Summer Fest is a chance to celebrate all that makes this community tick. Plus, there’s a bon dance. A big one.

This year’s festival is 5 to 10 p.m. July 1 at the former Varsity Theatre parking lot and on Coyne Street between University Avenue and Kaialiu Street.

The 10th annual event will feature a street festival with food vendors, artisans, retailers and cultural entertainment — not the least of which is a bon dance that the organizers say is Oahu’s biggest of the season.

Admission is free. Parking is offered at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, 4 to 11 p.m., with free shuttles to and from the event. Visit moiliilisummerfesthi.com.