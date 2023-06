Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episode 121

6:30 p.m. today

Ji-na watches Chung-yi’s celebration in hiding. She leaves a doll for Yeol-mae and then is run over by a truck. Ji-na’s death shocks Duk-hee to her core, and she ends up with dementia. Pil-du shows his rage when Poong-do and his grandmother visit him in prison.

“If We Were a Season Today”

One-part drama special

7:10 p.m. today

Yun Hyerim and Eom Giseok grow up together. Over the years, Giseok develops unrequited feelings for Hyerim. One day a new student, Oh Donggyeong, joins their class. He boldly expresses his feelings for Hyerim. Will Donggyeon shake up the relationship between Hyerim and Giseok?

“Joseon Attorney”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Monday

Han Soo is shocked by Yeon Joo’s situation. But he refuses her help and is interrogated for murder. Someone comes to his aid, but can this person rescue him?

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Han Soo takes on a land ownership case against a corrupt lord. Yeon Joo has a different take on the case, and she and Han Soo can’t come to a compromise. He is immovable because the case would set a precedent for commoners.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 29-30

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Sook-jung schemes to make Kyung-su her adopted son. He confronts her after she causes Young-shin to give up on the menu and tells her he’d never become her son. Sook-jung points a finger at his birth mother for giving up on life and says she herself is blameless.

Episodes 31-32

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Da-jung applies for a position at the palace. Sook-jung tells her nephew to hire Da-jung, intending to use Da-jung to get to Young-shin. At a party, people recall that Jung-hoon hasn’t been seen in three years. Jung-hoon watches from a distance. Jung-hoon and Young-shin run into each other.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 49

7:50 p.m. Friday

Yakyeon learns she is being considered to become the queen. Ko Mu tells her not need to feel torn out of loyalty to Goguryeo. King Jinsa of Baekje entrusts Asin with handling the Goguryeo prisoners. Ko Un goes to Murong Bao and pledges loyalty to Houyan.

Episode 50

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Houyan agrees to Damdeok’s request about the prisoners — for the time being. Murong Xi schemes to create distance between Goguryeo and Baekje. Asin goes to Baekje to discuss the prisoners and runs into Doyeong.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.