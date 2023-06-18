Kupuna Shed provides a workshop space for community members
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 7:42 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Benton Lee, left, Tom DeCosta and Robert Speer work at Kupuna Shed, painting colorful picnic benches for elementary schools. The organization comprises woodworking enthusiasts who get together regularly to talk story, share camaraderie and put their skills to good use.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Koa canoes are also under repair.
COURTESY COCO URBAN
Coco Urban, vice president of Kupuna Shed, sits at a kitchen table with message board that she built at the facility.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mallory Hart is among team members who repair abandoned bicycles at Kupuna Shed. Some are given to the homeless, others are sold to raise funds for the organization.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Patrick Langeslay makes koa pens and shows one of his finished pieces.