Kupuna Shed provides a workshop space for community members | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Kupuna Shed provides a workshop space for community members

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:42 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Benton Lee, left, Tom DeCosta and Robert Speer work at Kupuna Shed, painting colorful picnic benches for elementary schools. The organization comprises woodworking enthusiasts who get together regularly to talk story, share camaraderie and put their skills to good use.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Koa canoes are also under repair.

  • COURTESY COCO URBAN Coco Urban, vice president of Kupuna Shed, sits at a kitchen table with message board that she built at the facility.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mallory Hart is among team members who repair abandoned bicycles at Kupuna Shed. Some are given to the homeless, others are sold to raise funds for the organization.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Patrick Langeslay makes koa pens and shows one of his finished pieces.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A lampshade and turned bowls wait to be finished.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Patrick Langeslay makes koa pens.

Have a home improvement project you’d like to build but don’t have the tools or the expertise to do it? Read more

