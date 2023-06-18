Ocean users advised to avoid research drones, buoys
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY SAILDRONE
Uncrewed Saildrone Explorer research vessels are being used to collect ocean data and detect signs of climate change around the Hawaiian Islands.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree