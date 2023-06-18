comscore Ocean users advised to avoid research drones, buoys | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ocean users advised to avoid research drones, buoys

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • COURTESY SAILDRONE Uncrewed Saildrone Explorer research vessels are being used to collect ocean data and detect signs of climate change around the Hawaiian Islands.

    Uncrewed Saildrone Explorer research vessels are being used to collect ocean data and detect signs of climate change around the Hawaiian Islands.

Ocean users are cautioned to keep far from three uncrewed Saildrone Explorer research vessels that have been deployed around the Hawaiian Islands to help look for signs of climate change. Read more

