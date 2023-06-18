comscore Slow road to recovery in Guam after powerful storm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Slow road to recovery in Guam after powerful storm

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • U.S. COAST GUARD / ASSOCIATED PRESS Downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in Yona, Guam, on May 25 after Typhoon Mawar passed over the island.

    U.S. COAST GUARD / ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in Yona, Guam, on May 25 after Typhoon Mawar passed over the island.

  • COURTESY CHRISTINA CHUN A pedestrian traffic signal pole clings to its base outside Uomaru Honten Japanese Restaurant in Tamuning, Guam.

    COURTESY CHRISTINA CHUN

    A pedestrian traffic signal pole clings to its base outside Uomaru Honten Japanese Restaurant in Tamuning, Guam.

  • COURTESY CHRISTINA CHUN Workers cleaned up typhoon debris outside Underwater World in Tamuning.

    COURTESY CHRISTINA CHUN

    Workers cleaned up typhoon debris outside Underwater World in Tamuning.

The Category 4 storm caused power and internet outages, damaged cars and buildings, and flooded roads when it hit in May. Read more

Previous Story
California man pleads not guilty to selling meth in Hawaii
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 1 – May 5, 2023

Scroll Up