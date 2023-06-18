Suspects arrested in separate domestic violence cases

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police responded to separate domestic violence calls on opposite sides of Oahu heading into the weekend.

Officers arrested a 44-year-old woman in Kaneohe for allegedly stabbing a 49-year-old man with what police described as a “dangerous instrument.” Police said the two had been arguing and the fight escalated.

Officers located and arrested the woman at 11:39 p.m. Friday. She faces charges of attempted second-degree murder.

Then just after midnight Saturday, officers arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly strangled a 41-year-old woman in the Maili area in front of their three biological children.

Police said the suspect was placed under arrest without incident. He faces charges of abuse-strangulation.