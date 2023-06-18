Hawaii News Suspects arrested in separate domestic violence cases By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:29 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu police responded to separate domestic violence calls on opposite sides of Oahu heading into the weekend. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu police responded to separate domestic violence calls on opposite sides of Oahu heading into the weekend. Officers arrested a 44-year-old woman in Kaneohe for allegedly stabbing a 49-year-old man with what police described as a “dangerous instrument.” Police said the two had been arguing and the fight escalated. Officers located and arrested the woman at 11:39 p.m. Friday. She faces charges of attempted second-degree murder. Then just after midnight Saturday, officers arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly strangled a 41-year-old woman in the Maili area in front of their three biological children. Police said the suspect was placed under arrest without incident. He faces charges of abuse-strangulation. Previous Story California man pleads not guilty to selling meth in Hawaii Next Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 1 – May 5, 2023