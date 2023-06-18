Kamehameha’s Kainoa Wade stood out among the stars
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:29 a.m.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Evan Porter helped Punahou win the state title.
COURTESY FELIPE OJASTRO
Justin Todd helped lead Moanalua to an OIA title.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kai Rodriguez was a consistent force for Moanalua.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahale Clini provided power for Punahou.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kainoa Wade powered the Warriors to the ILH championship and No. 2 seed in the state tournament.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At 6 feet, 8 inches with the mind of a volleyball lifer, Kainoa Wade was a near unanimous pick by the panel of coaches and media.
