Kamehameha’s Kainoa Wade stood out among the stars

Boys volleyball was, perhaps, the one high school sport in Hawaii that did more importing than exporting this year.

In a season when three Star-Advertiser Boys Volleyball Fab 15 selections hailed from the mainland, the outright Player of the Year is still homegrown. At 6 feet, 8 inches with the mind of a volleyball lifer, Kainoa Wade was a near unanimous pick by the panel of coaches and media.

“Individual awards come from team success. I just try to do my job every night,” Wade said.

Not including the Hawaii Invitational, Wade finished the year with 581 total kills (.313), 43 aces, 68 blocks and 138 digs. The Kamehameha sophomore is only getting stronger and better by the day. He powered the Warriors to the ILH championship and No. 2 seed in the state tournament.

Wade had a modest 14 kills (.357) with three aces, nine digs and one block in Kamehameha’s quarterfinal sweep of Roosevelt. He tallied 17 kills (.317) in the Warriors’ semifinal sweep of Kamehameha-Hawaii, adding two aces and 2.5 blocks.

In an epic five-set battle with rival Punahou for the state crown, Wade amassed 30 kills in 88 attempts, plus three aces, 10 digs and 5.5 blocks. It was almost enough to carry Kamehameha to the title.

His effort was certainly more than enough to open the eyes of University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors fans across the islands. UH coach Charlie Wade’s son missed most of his freshman season due to a back injury. During the winter, he suffered a concussion while playing basketball for the Warriors.

He recovered in time to give Kamehameha one of the greatest sophomore seasons in school history.

“Kainoa is one of those athletes that come around every 10 to 15 years at Kamehameha. The last one I remember is Micah Christenson,” Warriors coach Sava Agpoon said. “From last season, coming off his back injury, he has learned to take care of his body. I’m grateful that his body lasted this time around. He knows what he can produce for his team and always wants to give 100% for his team.”

‘Iolani coach Jordan Inafuku considers Wade’s 48-kill performance against the Raiders in a five-set regular-season marathon the greatest of the season.

“Kainoa is a very physical athlete with good all-around skills and a great arm, but it’s been most interesting watching him handle the pressure and great weight of expectation on his shoulders, which I’m sure will only grow and grow over time,” Inafuku said during the ILH season. “He certainly presents a unique challenge for his opponents to try to manage.”

Punahou and Kamehameha met seven times over the course of the season.

“Kainoa was a really smooth attacker with real high efficiency, real high court vision and exceptional range,” Buffanblu coach Rick Tune said. “He doesn’t make very many errors. Sharp angle to the line and everything in-between.”

Moanalua coach Alan Cabanting saw a difference in Wade this spring.

“I first saw Kainoa his freshman year and, boy, what a standout season he had (before injury). He was already doing really good things that year. I could not believe he was only a freshman. Last year, he wasn’t as terminal, but man, this was his biggest improvement, how terminal he was this year,” Cabanting said.

Terminal, timely and tenacious.

“He hits an impressive ‘D’ ball, swings high and over the block, and shows great maturity for a sophomore,” Kamehameha-Hawaii coach Sam Thomas said. “It will be a pleasure to watch his remaining high school years and beyond.”

Wade has grown 12 inches since sixth grade, leaving baseball behind.

“I was a pitcher. I was pretty good, but the practices were too long and I was into indoor sports,” he said.

Kahale Clini, a junior, was a crucial part of Punahou’s title run. The program’s ninth consecutive state crown was possibly its most challenging. Clini’s gradual ascent came with more efficiency at the pin and the back line.

“Kahale has a ton of raw power. When he’s stroking his serve, it’s the hardest serve in the state,” Tune noted. “An amazing dynamic as an attacker. Toward the end of the season, he found a medium that was more consistent, dialing back to 80, 85%.”

Moanalua outside hitter Kai Rodriguez made the most of his one season in the islands as a prep player.

The California-raised UH signee hit the ground running with Outrigger Canoe Club’s team with Na Menehune teammates — and future Warriors — Justin Todd and Zack Yewchuk.

Rodriguez’s skill level and IQ, along with elite-level athleticism, kept him in the running for POY all season long. He suffered a shoulder injury just prior to the state tournament but still posted strong numbers.

“He is real crafty, kind of like Kainoa (Wade). He sees the game really well, strong line shot all the way to sharp angle,” Tune said.

“Great range and sees the court really well. Great jump serve, very consistent. Rotation 1 to rotate all the way because they had a lot of talent and Kai did what was given to him.”

Kamehameha-Hawaii coach Sam Thomas was not surprised.

“He hits like an All-American high school player should. His back-row attacks are hit as hard as his front-row attacks,” he said.

Rodriguez had 17 kills with only one hitting error in 32 swings, and six aces, as Moanalua swept Mililani in the OIA title match. In the state semifinals, he had 20 kills against Punahou.

Todd, at 6-7, often showed enormous potential rooted in physical gifts and skill set.

“Justin, probably out of everybody, has the best combination of physicality, jumping and arm swing,” Tune said. “He’s over 11-3, 11-4, 11-5 when he hits the ball. When he gets full extension, he’s so tough to stop. In terms of physicality, probably the most physical player with his arm swing and jump.”

Todd had 22 kills and 11 digs in the state semifinal match with Punahou. He transferred to Moanalua from Texas, getting a year’s head start with Outrigger, whose 17-under team is coached by UH assistant Kupono Fey.

“Justin impressed me as both a hitter and blocker,” Thomas said. “He hits some pretty crazy angle shots with authority.”

Tune was voted Coach of the Year, patiently crafting his team into a state champion despite an influx of inexperienced starters.

“I think this is one of his finest coaching seasons ever,” Thomas said. “This team on paper was not nearly as strong as in past seasons, but he was able to keep his team playing at a high caliber. The in-season growth was especially impressive.”

”It’s as if he relished being the underdog this year.”

After an early-season loss to Hawaii Baptist, the Buffanblu (18-5 overall) got better through every loss. Topping Moanalua for the title at the Clash of the Titans was possibly the tipping point. Eking past ‘Iolani for a state-tourney berth propelled them to another level, posting the five-set semifinal win over Moanalua and the reverse sweep five-setter over Kamehameha in the final.

“Rick and his staff had their work cut out for them. He was able to get them really working as a team. Their resilience and confidence really showed in those two matches of the year,” Cabanting added. “The adjustments made in those matches and their ability to execute as a team and not as individuals were the reason they became state champions.”

Punahou’s assistant coaches were quietly relentless.

“It’s a staff award, not an individual award. I would love to recognize Brandon, Gordon and DJ, all the hard work they put in,” Tune said. “We’re as much a team on the bench as the six guys on the court. It takes everything: great staff, great parents, alignment with administration. It took everybody on our roster doing their job. The beauty of what we do is if you take something away, we will do something else.”

Always a big dreamer, planner and executor, Tune’s new business has an apt name: Shangri La Outdoor Design.

—

STAR-ADVERTISER’S FAB 15

RANK NAME, SCHOOL POS HT YR

1. Kainoa Wade, Kamehameha OH 6-8 So.

2. Kahale Clini, Punahou OH/OPP 6-4 Jr.

3. Kai Rodriguez, Moanalua OH 6-3 Sr.

4. Justin Todd, Moanalua OH 6-7 Sr.

5. Evan Porter, Punahou OH 6-0 Jr.

6. Ian Kinney, Punahou OPP 6-3 Sr.

7. Heston Cabinian, Kamehameha OH 6-3 Sr.

8. Harryzen Soares, Kamehameha L 6-0 Jr.

9. Matthew Chun, Punahou L 5-8 Jr.

10. Adam Haidar, Punahou MB 6-4 Jr.

11. Zack Yewchuk, Moanalua OPP/MB 6-7 Sr.

12. Tyler Van Cantfort, ‘Iolani S 6-1 Sr.

13. Brayden Van Kuren, Kamehameha S/OH 5-9 Jr.

14. Micah Wana, KS-Hawaii OH 5-11 Sr.

15. Casey Lyons, ‘Iolani OH/MB 6-4 Sr.

Player of the Year: Kainoa Wade, Kamehameha

Coach of the Year: Rick Tune, Punahou

HONORABLE MENTION

• Waipehe Winchester, ‘Iolani

• Pupu Sepulona, Saint Louis

• Koa Laboy, University

• Elijah Smith, Punahou

• Kanalu Akana, Punahou

• Kullen Pua, KS-Hawaii

• Maluhia Tandal, Hilo

• Kaden Sato, Moanalua

• Haweo Akeo, Waimea

• Manase Fetulimoeata, Mililani

• Trhijton James Setik, Saint Louis

• Carson Lee, Saint Louis

• Rex Paguirigan, Saint Louis

• Micah Nakasato, University

• Braellen Kaupo Hoopai Waikoloa, Kamehameha

• Matthew Mokan, Hawaii Baptist

• Presley Longfellow, Hawaii Baptist

• Ford Lyons, Roosevelt

All-state boys volleyball 2023 by Honolulu Star-Advertiser