Kamehameha's Kainoa Wade stood out among the stars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha’s Kainoa Wade stood out among the stars

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Evan Porter helped Punahou win the state title.

    Evan Porter helped Punahou win the state title.

  • COURTESY FELIPE OJASTRO Justin Todd helped lead Moanalua to an OIA title.

    Justin Todd helped lead Moanalua to an OIA title.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kai Rodriguez was a consistent force for Moanalua.

    Kai Rodriguez was a consistent force for Moanalua.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahale Clini provided power for Punahou.

    Kahale Clini provided power for Punahou.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kainoa Wade powered the Warriors to the ILH championship and No. 2 seed in the state tournament.

    Kainoa Wade powered the Warriors to the ILH championship and No. 2 seed in the state tournament.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At 6 feet, 8 inches with the mind of a volleyball lifer, Kainoa Wade was a near unanimous pick by the panel of coaches and media.

    At 6 feet, 8 inches with the mind of a volleyball lifer, Kainoa Wade was a near unanimous pick by the panel of coaches and media.

In a season when three Star-Advertiser Boys Volleyball Fab 15 selections hailed from the mainland, the outright Player of the Year is still homegrown. Read more

