Manu O Ke Kai paddles to third consecutive win

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  Alapa Hoe's Jack Laufer celebrated after winning the men's 65 race at Kailua Beach on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Alapa Hoe’s Jack Laufer celebrated after winning the men’s 65 race at Kailua Beach on Saturday.

Manu O Ke Kai, the four-time defending Hui Wa‘a AAA Division (29-plus events) champion, secured the large division trophy by racking up a regatta-high 19 victories, amassing 194 points and holding off ‘Alapa Hoe (80 points). Read more

