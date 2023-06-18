Manu O Ke Kai paddles to third consecutive win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a dad with two keiki, veteran outrigger canoe paddler Tim Vierra is looking forward to spending Father’s Day with his family and enjoying some down time amid a busy summer regatta season.

Vierra and his crewmates from Manu O Ke Kai were hard at work Saturday helping their club surge to its third consecutive win this season at Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a’s Windward Kai Regatta at Kailua Beach.

“We train and race to win, not just participate,” said Vierra when asked about his crew’s approach to the regatta season. “It takes a lot of dedication to get to where we’re at.”

Vierra was part of Manu’s victorious men’s 50 crew that flew through the ½-mile course in 3 minutes, 58.82 seconds and bested Kamehameha (4:14.56) and Waikiki Beach Boys (4:17.20). He was joined in the winning canoe by Ama Amantiad, Sam Fisher III, Richard Kamikawa, Thomas Scholtman and Glenn Williams.

“We’re the ‘oldies’ out here, so there’s no time to play around – at least until after the races,” Vierra said, through a chuckle. “This is the point in the season when we really ramp up our training as we try to find that blend and start looking ahead to the state championship and the long-distance season.”

Manu O Ke Kai, the four-time defending Hui Wa‘a AAA Division (29-plus events) champion, secured the large division trophy by racking up a regatta-high 19 victories, amassing 194 points and holding off ‘Alapa Hoe (80 points). The Haleiwa-based club continued its dominant run, posting its 29th win in the organization’s past 31 regattas dating back to 2017.

Amantiad, Kamikawa, Vierra and Williams were joined by Tavita Maea and Thomas Pule in the marquee 1 ½-mile men’s senior race. The crew dominated the five-turn event in 12 minutes, 26.19 seconds to finish well ahead of ‘Alapa Hoe (14:09.06), Lokahi (14:24.47) and I Mua (14:44.02).

“We have a big club, and everyone has really bought in to the training as we get down to it with the goal of winning every week,” Vierra said.

Manu O Ke Kai is the latest Hui Wa‘a club to build a dynastic run. Prior to Manu’s league championship four-peat, Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i won six Hui Wa‘a crowns in a seven-year stretch, which followed Kaneohe’s dominance that featured eight titles in nine years, including seven straight triumphs at one point, during a streak that ended in 2011.

Lokahi claimed the AA Division (15-28 events) with 111 points and held off Kaneohe (96 points), Ka Mo‘i (88 points) and Waikiki Yacht Club (43 points).

Lahui O Ko‘olauloa took home the A Division (up to 14 events) title with 59 points, while Kamehameha (35 points), Windward Kai (33 points), Haleiwa Outrigger (26 points), Waikiki Beach Boys (25 points) and I Mua (23 points) were next in the small-club division.

Paddlers enjoyed clear skies and steady breezes, while relatively flat ocean conditions made for an even racecourse as competitors sprinted parallel to shore in what some described as “sticky” water that called for longer, powerful strokes.

More than 1,700 competitors ranging in age from 12-and-younger to 75-and-older represented Hui Wa‘a’s 19 clubs in 44 races spanning ¼ mile to 1 ½ miles. Winning crews earned 7 points toward the team standings, while second-through-sixth-place finishers were awarded 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points.

In addition to vying for championship medals in individual races, crews tallied points to qualify for slots at the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship regatta scheduled for Aug. 5 at Hilo Bay. The top three crews from each Hui Wa‘a event earn automatic berths in the state competition based on cumulative point standings.

Hui Wa‘a crews return to action Saturday for the Lokahi Canoe Club Regatta at Keehi Lagoon.

The Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association continues its season today with the annual Father’s Day Regatta at Nanakuli Beach.

—

Hui Wa‘a O Na Hui Wa‘a

Windward Kai Regatta

at Kailua Beach

Team Standings

Division A

Lahui O Koolauloa 59; Kamehameha 35; Windward Kai 33; Hale’iwa Outrigger 26; Waikiki Beach Boys 25; I Mua 23; Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 19; Kumulokahi-Elks 17; Kai Poha 14; Team Olelo 12; Kamaha’o Canoe Club 12; Pukana O Ke Kai 7; Kalihi Kai 3

Division AA

Lokahi 111; Kaneohe 96; Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 88; Waikiki Yacht Club 43

Division AAA

Manu O Ke Kai 194; ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 80

Individual Results

Girls 12

1. Lokahi (Kaylee Evangelista, Alaula Hopfe, Elena Hopfe, Keoua Malama, Te’amilia Malama, Bryceson Pang) 2:24.69; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:25.28; 3. Kaneohe 2:25.92; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 2:31.13; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:44.24; 6. Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:50.99; 7. Waikiki Yacht Club 3:30.19

Boys 12

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Soul Burgoyne, Chalyce Ching, Reign Chun, Kikau Hudgens, Tavita Maea, Kaimana Mossman) 2:32.56; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:38.04; 3. Kaneohe 2:44.41; 4. Windward Kai 2:49.50; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 3:00.43; 6. Kalihi Kai 3:16.35

Girls 13

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Pualiliawai Clarke, Leona Gormley, Mahealani Gormley, Olivia Smith, Ava Williams, Glenn Williams) 2:18.57; 2. Lokahi 2:30.31; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:34.83; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:36.53; 5. Kaneohe 2:37.96; 6. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:44.35; 7. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:51.41; 8. Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:51.96

Boys 13

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Trustyn Ching, Eze Fitzsimmons, Kaua Hudgens, Tavita Maea, Malachi Rego, Kaliko Sellesin) 2:21.66; 2. Kaneohe 2:23.62; 3. Lokahi 2:29.74; 4. Windward Kai 2:38.54; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:44.73; 6. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:50.05

Girls 14

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Gabby Baker, Kuulei Enomoto, Pomai Kauahi, Marissa Kinard, Ravyn Pactol, Glenn Williams) 2:22.58; 2. Kaneohe 2:30.87; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:38.87; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:42.05; 5. Lokahi 2:51.32

Boys 14

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kekai Amantiad, Nico Esguerra, Colt Gomersall, Sky Hirota, Kea Lerner, Alec Pao) 2:10.60; 2. Kaneohe 2:15.46; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:19.33; 4. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 2:23.23; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:24.68; 6. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:29.55; 7. Waikiki Yacht Club 2:38.57

Mixed Boys And Girls 12

1. Lahui O Koolauloa (Ez’rah Aumua, Vonn Chee, Leziah Guzman, Jahray Haili, Lillyana Pangan, Ina Unga) 2:29.45; 2. Lokahi 2:34.48; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:35.04; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 2:39.59; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:41.87; 6. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:48.08; 7. Kaneohe 2:52.58; 8. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 3:10.80; 9. Hale’iwa Outrigger 3:15.86; 10. Kalihi Kai 3:28.54

Mixed Novice B

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kahanu Amantiad, Fernando Carvalho Pacheco, Ty Ching, William Deblois, Tamara Goldschmied Torres, Lynsey Myers) 2:16.07; 2. Kaneohe 2:17.69; 3. Windward Kai 2:18.78; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:20.63; 5. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 2:21.86; 6. Kamehameha 2:23.27; 7. Lokahi 2:40.27; 8. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:43.06

Women Novice B

1. Lahui O Koolauloa (Tajana Alo, Vonn Chee, Haley Mathis, Jill Rabaino, Rochelle Ramirez, Meg Thomander) 2:18.02; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 2:31.22; 3. Kaneohe 2:36.44; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 2:37.44; 5. Windward Kai 2:48.11; 6. Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:54.19

Men Novice B

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Fernando Carvalho Pacheco, Ty Ching, Tavita Maea, Pedro Palhano-Azevedo-Alves, Joe Rogers, Jason Samarin) 4:20.85; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:36.59; 3. Windward Kai 4:38.24; 4. Lokahi 4:50.53; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys 5:03.68

Girls 15

1. Lokahi (Hi’iaka Aipia White Eagle, Caitlin Chong, Noelani Hopfe, Logan Ledesma, Lucy Shanefield, Kiki Tamashiro) 4:58.15; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:07.67; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 5:18.55; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:35.82

Boys 15

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kyan Ching, Van Gormley, Sam Harris, Tavita Maea, Seth Thomason, Kyle Tkatch) 4:16.39; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:29.46; 3. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:32.93; 4. Lokahi 4:52.85

Girls 16

1. Lahui O Koolauloa (Acyra Afalava-Byous, Vonn Chee, Shez Keawe’ehu, Leila Naho’opi’i, Maia Rowland, Aliah Williams) 4:53.11; 2. Kamehameha 4:55.45; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:09.76; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 5:10.71; 5. Kalihi Kai 5:57.17; 6. Pukana O Ke Kai 6:04.78

Boys 16

1. Lokahi (Kama Akana-Phillips, Kia Arroyo, Dayson Li’i, Keilen Maon, Kai Naus, Jahsiah Sabanal) 4:14.86; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:15.33; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:23.32; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:29.00; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:29.42; 6. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:40.40; 7. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:42.38; 8. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:45.37

Girls 18

1. Kamehameha (Kira Chin, Taylor Gonsalves, Kruza Kruse, Lily Merritt, Mahina Monsarrat-Ohelo, Mia Potter) 5:02.68; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 5:11.18; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:27.19; 4. Pukana O Ke Kai 5:28.77; 5. Windward Kai 5:29.77; 6. Lokahi 5:38.12; 7. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:49.95

Boys 18

1. Kaneohe (Keoni Anderson, Jaysse Arikawa, Elijah Dominici, Laulima Mortensen-Young, Makoa Nielsen-Cabagason, Gary Okumura) 4:05.82; 2. Lokahi 4:07.61; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:13.63; 4. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:25.43; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:35.98; 6. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:38.83; 7. Kalihi Kai 4:55.71

Mixed Boys And Girls 18

1. Lokahi (Kia Arroyo, Dan Jean-Baptiste, Bryceson Pang, Gerricka Pang, Kiki Tamashiro, Esther Widiasih) 4:19.95; 2. Kaneohe 4:26.36; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:27.50; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:36.87; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:39.51; 6. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:01.77; 7. Pukana O Ke Kai 5:05.90; 8. Kalihi Kai 5:09.11; 9. Kumulokahi-Elks 5:19.21; 10. Kamehameha 5:19.83

Women 75

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Bea Anderson, Georgia Campbell, Aunty Kalei Keamo, Joe Momoa, Randy Pisani, Geri Tavares) 6:30.51

Men 75

1. Lokahi (Wayne Babineau, Lee Buhre, Ka’ai Fernandez, Shaka Madali, Bob Miller, Tay Perry) 5:18.25; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 6:00.92

Women 70

1. Kai Poha (Mugs Lee, Lauren Mcbride, Joshua Poelzing, Linda Proctor, Pua Ruane, Nani Uehara) 5:24.58; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:35.25; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 5:41.18

Men 70

1. Lokahi (Ka’ai Fernandez, Colin Galang, Marshall Giddens, Shaka Madali, Sal Nicosia, Billy Rees Jr) 4:41.53; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:43.64; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:58.91; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:03.96

Women 65

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Linda Cox, Susie Giambalvo, Helen Kalili, Dawn Peerson, Charlyn Sales, Isabelle Yao) 5:40.66; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 6:15.29

Men 65

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Michael Bacoro, Clayton Kaichi, Jack Laufer, Ole Oleole Jr, Walter Oshiro, Glenn Perry) 4:49.91; 2. Lokahi 4:51.89; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:14.42

Women 60

1. Kaneohe (Martha Fontana-Kwon, Joanie Ishiki, Nai Kahale, Donna Kauhane-Aquino, May Okihiro, Beryl Parrilla) 5:11.55; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:31.34; 3. Hale’iwa Outrigger 5:32.58; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 5:35.81; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:48.15

Men 60

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ed Kama, Michael Knott, Tim Knott, Albert Lagunte, Thomas Schlotman, Charlie Walker) 4:23.54; 2. Kamehameha 4:31.00; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:35.62; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:39.70; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:44.21; 6. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:49.76; 7. Team Olelo 5:02.81

Women 55

1. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club (Phyllis Hanta, Jeanne Kelly, Aloha Kim, Donna Moore, Tracy Sampson, Jaclyn Whelen) 5:18.50; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:19.15; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:19.59; 4. Hale’iwa Outrigger 5:43.39; 5. Team Olelo 5:54.02

Men 55

1. I Mua (James Burton, Kalae Chung, David Nichols, Mike Sonognini, Lloyd Tanaka, Eric Taramasco) 4:20.75; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:30.07; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:32.01; 4. Team Olelo 4:43.21; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:46.48; 6. Kamehameha 4:58.77

Women 50

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Buffy Bodnar, Maile Kaohi-Demello, Bernie Moniz, Kristin Oakland, Nikki Roy, Ryan Sanford) 4:54.89; 2. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:58.45; 3. Windward Kai 5:00.77; 4. Kaneohe 5:09.93; 5. Kai Poha 5:20.34; 6. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:21.87; 7. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:37.95

Mixed Men And Women 55

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Lisa Kaaekuahiwi, Ipo Kaeo, Al Momoa, Paul Mueller, Glin Nelson, Roy Silva) 4:39.17; 2. Windward Kai 4:39.94; 3. Kamehameha 4:42.76; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:56.64; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:00.37; 6. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:02.37; 7. Kai Poha 5:13.43; 8. Team Olelo 5:14.37; 9. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 5:16.44; 10. Waikiki Beach Boys 5:46.97

Men 50

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ama Amantiad, Sam Fisher 3rd, Richard Kamikawa, Thomas Schlotman, Tim Vierra, Glenn Williams) 3:58.82; 2. Kamehameha 4:14.56; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:17.20; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:38.35; 5. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:42.86; 6. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:46.51; 7. Kalihi Kai 4:56.20

7:58

Women Novice A

1. Kaneohe (Keoni Anderson, Anna Beard, Hannah Cantlin, Wendy Christiansen, Andrea Tachella, Brenda Watson) 4:42.52; 2. Lokahi 4:46.97; 3. Team Olelo 4:52.78; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:56.85; 5. Hale’iwa Outrigger 5:02.39; 6. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:07.64; 7. Manu O Ke Kai 5:13.64; 8. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:18.08; 9. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:22.55; 10. Kalihi Kai 5:35.50

Men Novice A

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ken Capes, Kevin Courville, Scott Fisher, Kamu Flynn, Pomai Hoapili, Reinier Serra) 4:09.84; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:11.23; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:19.90; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:25.15; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:38.23; 6. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:40.41; 7. Lokahi 4:47.29; 8. Team Olelo 4:54.05

Women Freshmen

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Erica Adamczyk, Kahanu Amantiad, Varina Amantiad, Jen Ignacio, Barbara Souki, Bree Thuston) 4:28.10; 2. Kaneohe 4:49.58; 3. I Mua 4:56.75; 4. Kai Poha 5:06.38; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:07.81; 6. Windward Kai 5:08.33; 7. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:21.42; 8. Team Olelo 5:36.02; 9. Kamehameha 5:36.54; 10. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:38.29

Men Freshmen

1. Kaneohe (Keoni Anderson, Nai Kahale, Damien Mercado, Seth Ramolete, Harley Salis, Kamu Valmoja) 3:56.00; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 3:58.12; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:10.69; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:18.89; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:42.80; 6. I Mua 4:23.61; 7. Kai Poha 4:23.61; 8. Lokahi 4:23.82

Women Sophomore

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kahanu Amantiad, Varina Amantiad, Jacquelyn Reed, Lili Taliulu, Bree Thuston, Carla Vierra) 4:26.34; 2. Windward Kai 4:56.80; 3. Lokahi 5:04.41; 4. Kaneohe 5:04.71; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:11.92; 6. I Mua 5:15.96; 7. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:30.61

Men Sophomore

1. Lokahi (Jayson Antonio, Bob Aparicio, Devon Gordon, Sal Nicosia, Greg Phillipy, Aaron Thomas) 4:09.93; 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:12.81; 3. I Mua 4:13.18; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:16.17; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 4:19.73

Women Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Monet Bisch, Ivy Blomfield, Kelly Godwin, Jen Ignacio, Jacquelyn Reed, Michele Sales) 15:01.18; 2. Kaneohe 15:47.39; 3. Lokahi 16:04.49; 4. I Mua 16:10.67; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 16:47.54

Men Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ama Amantiad, Richard Kamikawa, Tavita Maea, Thomas Pule, Tim Vierra, Glenn Williams) 12:26.19; 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 14:09.06; 3. Lokahi 14:24.47; 4. I Mua 14:44.02

Women 40

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Erica Adamczyk, Ivy Blomfield, Catharine Griffin, Michele Sales, Barbara Souki, Lili Taliulu) 4:35.93; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:39.27; 3. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:41.69; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:02.08; 5. Kai Poha 5:06.46; 6. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 5:18.92; 7. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:22.81

Men 40

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Sam Fisher 3rd, Paki Lagunte, Jacob Sensano, Craig Sinclair Jr, Kevin Vallente, Kevin Wilson) 4:09.08; 2. Lokahi 4:13.16; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:18.00; 4. Team Olelo 4:40.92; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:52.92

Women Open Four

1. Lokahi (Gina Gonce, Devon Gordon, Ashley Leinbach, Sarah Post) 4:51.44; ; 2. Kaneohe 5:11.79; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:12.33; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 5:22.55; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:27.37; 6. Waikiki Beach Boys 5:43.24; 7. Team Olelo 5:44.71; 8. Hale’iwa Outrigger 5:45.54; 9. Kai Poha 5:58.12; 10. Waikiki Yacht Club 6:07.54

Men Open Four

1. Manu O Ke Kai (David Fuga, Tavita Maea, Thomas Pule, Glenn Williams) 4:07.69; ; 2. Kaneohe 4:18.40; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:20.57; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:26.31; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:44.25; 6. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:46.48; 7. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:50.81; 8. I Mua 4:56.12; 9. Lokahi 4:57.84; 10. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:58.43

Mixed Men And Women 40

1. Kamehameha (Shane Hamamoto, Kruza Kruse, Ethan Lema, Lori Lopes, Kini Neal, Jo-Ann Pacheco) 4:34.81; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:38.04; 3. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:40.05; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 4:41.58; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:44.79; 6. Kaneohe 4:47.36; 7. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:48.85; 8. Lokahi 4:59.99; 9. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:00.22; 10. Kumulokahi-Elks 5:08.13

Mixed Men And Women