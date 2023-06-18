comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - June 18, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 18, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Janice Lum of Wailuku found the Kahiko, Roots of Hawai‘i shop in the Aeon Mall in Osaka, Japan, in November. Photo by Pat Healy.

    Janice Lum of Wailuku found the Kahiko, Roots of Hawai‘i shop in the Aeon Mall in Osaka, Japan, in November. Photo by Pat Healy.

  • Kailua residents Web Ross, from left, Helen Petrovitch and Paul Bogden spotted the Mahalo poke restaurant while in Barcelona, Spain, in September. Photo by Betty Ross.

    Kailua residents Web Ross, from left, Helen Petrovitch and Paul Bogden spotted the Mahalo poke restaurant while in Barcelona, Spain, in September. Photo by Betty Ross.

  • In November, Ross and Marisa Komagome discovered the Maui Steak House while walking on Kokusai-dori, the main street in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. Photo by Steven Kunihisa.

    In November, Ross and Marisa Komagome discovered the Maui Steak House while walking on Kokusai-dori, the main street in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. Photo by Steven Kunihisa.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Las Vegas Advisor: Plaza expansion downtown shows off Carousel Bar

Scroll Up