Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 18, 2023
Janice Lum of Wailuku found the Kahiko, Roots of Hawai‘i shop in the Aeon Mall in Osaka, Japan, in November. Photo by Pat Healy.
Kailua residents Web Ross, from left, Helen Petrovitch and Paul Bogden spotted the Mahalo poke restaurant while in Barcelona, Spain, in September. Photo by Betty Ross.
In November, Ross and Marisa Komagome discovered the Maui Steak House while walking on Kokusai-dori, the main street in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. Photo by Steven Kunihisa.
