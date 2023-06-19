Letter: It’s not the pay that draws politicians to run

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu City Council members actively pursued the job for which they were elected. They knew what it required of them and what they were to be paid.

They didn’t pursue this job for the pay, but for the power, contacts and inside information, which is a lot more lucrative than the pay itself.

Long-term politicians don’t leave the position needy because of the supposed low pay scale. They don’t get regular raises and yet they campaign to be reelected.

It may formally be described as a part-time position, but where in any industry does a part-time worker get a staff to perform many of the facets of the job? A first-time politician may want to be involved for all of the so-called right reasons, but believe me they don’t stay in it long-term because of it.

Reasonable raises may be called for, but the process must also be reasonable. Where does any industry allow pay raises to be approved by the person or persons for whom they are designated?

Remember to vote for the politician who acted without fear of losing his “poorly paid” position.

Miles Silberstein

Palolo

