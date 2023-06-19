Letter: Rail stations should have public restrooms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

That the new rail stations are not going to have public restrooms is planned negligence. This will hurt those with various disabilities, including overactive bladder, digestive disorders, pregnancy, mobility impairments and more. Not only that, those who have just finished eating, or who are using the rail after a long commute on the bus, also will be negatively affected.

The city Department of Transportation Services is defending the lack of public restrooms by claiming other metro rail stations don’t have public restrooms either.

Sorry, that’s not good enough. A goal for any public service shouldn’t be to be just like everyone else, but to provide services beyond what everyone else is providing. We should be the shining example to the world, not just another example of negligence.

Pablo Wegesend

Moiliili

