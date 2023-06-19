Editorial | Letters Letter: Save Haiku Stairs, a world-class asset Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Thank you for your article about the Haiku Stairs, the “Stairway to Heaven” (“City reviewing bid to remove Haiku Stairs on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, June 13). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Thank you for your article about the Haiku Stairs, the “Stairway to Heaven” (“City reviewing bid to remove Haiku Stairs on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, June 13). In the end, it will cost much more than $2.6 million to tear these stairs down. Look at what the rail is costing us compared to what was initially proposed. Please, Mr. Mayor, don’t do this. These stairs are a world-class asset that can, with managed access, become a moneymaker instead of a money loser for this beautiful island we all live on. There are at least four alternate routes that would not disturb the neighbors. Please reconsider these options for a solution. Steve Harris Maunalani Heights EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Controversial project needs more scrutiny