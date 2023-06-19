Letter: Save Haiku Stairs, a world-class asset

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thank you for your article about the Haiku Stairs, the “Stairway to Heaven” (“City reviewing bid to remove Haiku Stairs on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, June 13). In the end, it will cost much more than $2.6 million to tear these stairs down. Look at what the rail is costing us compared to what was initially proposed.

Please, Mr. Mayor, don’t do this. These stairs are a world-class asset that can, with managed access, become a moneymaker instead of a money loser for this beautiful island we all live on. There are at least four alternate routes that would not disturb the neighbors. Please reconsider these options for a solution.

Steve Harris

Maunalani Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter