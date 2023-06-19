comscore Letter: Trump violated oath to defend Constitution | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Trump violated oath to defend Constitution

On Jan. 20, 2017, during his presidential inauguration, Donald Trump swore the oath of office on Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural Bible and his own: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Read more

