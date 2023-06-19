Letter: Trump violated oath to defend Constitution

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Jan. 20, 2017, during his presidential inauguration, Donald Trump swore the oath of office on Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural Bible and his own: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Read more

Consider, among other things, Trump’s “big lie” and actions generating the violent insurgency in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the recent 49-page federal indictment regarding hundreds of classified documents about nuclear and other national security secrets illegally stored in the bathroom and elsewhere in his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Any sane, rational and informed citizen who votes to reelect Trump in 2024 could be complicit in potentially endangering national security. Being a deluded victim of a narcissistic con artist and hypocritical cult leader is no excuse, regardless of how sad.

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

