Traditionally, a low joblessness rate is a positive sign for the economy. So the fact that Hawaii’s unemployment rate in May plunged to 3.1% — its lowest level in two-plus years — reflects well on this state’s post-pandemic recovery. Remember, joblessness had spiked to 22.6% at the height of the COVID-imposed shutdown.

But the flip side of having such low unemployment is being seen around town — especially at restaurants and eateries, with their many “help wanted” postings. That, too, is a sign of these times.