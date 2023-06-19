5-day camp explores opportunities in aviation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals is preparing to host its second annual Aerospace Career Education Academy in Hono­lulu next month. The five-day camp offers young people ages 13 to 18 hands- on opportunities to explore various careers in the aerospace profession.

This year’s schedule will include activities similar to last year’s, such as a visit to the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, a tour of a Hawaiian Airlines airplane hangar and a discovery flight with Barbers Point Flight School instructors. New activities will include a tour of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and a speech from the commanding officer of the Wheeler Army Airfield medevac helicopter squadron.

Last year’s inaugural camp was a success that ended with two students expressing interest in pursuing a career in aviation, said Honolulu ACE Academy assistant director Thomas Witts. One of those students has since enrolled in Barbers Point Flight School, while a handful of last year’s students are returning for this year’s camp, he said.

OBAP has advocated for accountability and awareness of discrimination against minorities in the U.S. aerospace industry since its inception in 1976, according to its website.

REGISTER TO APPLY

The upcoming Honolulu ACE Academy is open to individuals of all ethnic backgrounds.

>> When: July 17-21. It expects to host about 20 students in this year’s class.

>> Registration: Open until July 3. Those interested may apply at obap.org/ace/honolulu/.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.