Hawaii News

5-day camp explores opportunities in aviation

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  Several students from the inaugural 2022 Honolulu Aerospace Career Education Academy also will be attending this year's camp.

    Several students from the inaugural 2022 Honolulu Aerospace Career Education Academy also will be attending this year’s camp.

The Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals is preparing to host its second annual Aerospace Career Education Academy in Hono­lulu next month. Read more

Vital Statistics: June 9-15, 2023

