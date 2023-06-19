comscore Council lowers tax rate for owners of second homes used for rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council lowers tax rate for owners of second homes used for rentals

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
The Honolulu City Council has approved giving real property tax relief to property owners who may own more than one home and use another residence for rental income on Oahu. Read more

